Ghana, Nigeria's relationship importa...

Ghana, Nigeria's relationship important for Africa- Akufo-Addo, Ghana's President-elect

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Vanguard

Ghana's President-Elect, Nana Akufo-Addo has underscored the need for a deepened relationship between Nigerian and Ghana, saying it was important for the growth of Africa. President Buhari with H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo and Mr Kenneth Ofori-Atta as he receives in audience President elect of the Republic of Ghana in State House on 20th Dec 2016 to participate in the Future of Africa Awards and I thought it is proper that I take that opportunity to come to Abuja to pay my respect to the President."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov 27 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
News Muslim brotherhood Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,259

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC