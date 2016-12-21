Dispora Nigerians remit $35bn in 2016- Dabiri-Erewa

Diaspora Nigerians have remitted over $35 billion back home this year alone, according to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa. Dabiri-Erewa, who disclosed this when she visited the Federal Inland Revenue Services, FIRS, in Abuja, yesterday, said: "In 2016, they remitted $35 billion, which is higher than what was remitted in 2015.

