Day 1: How Nigerian music legends, Ayuba, Abeni, others rocked One Lagos Fiesta 2016

Yesterday, the first day of 2016 One Lagos Fiesta kicked off on a fantastic note as Nigerian artistes and music legends turned up to make the opening event, which also happened to be on Christmas Eve, a memorable one in all five locations across Lagos. Sugarboy opened the event at Bar Beach, Victoria Island while Tolu Obey, son of Juju music pioneer Ebenezer Obey followed with a fusion of his father's classic hits and new school sounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.