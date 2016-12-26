.com | Gunmen kill six in northern Nigeria

.com | Gunmen kill six in northern Ni...

Six people have been killed in northern Nigeria's Kaduna state, with herdsmen suspected of committing the attack in the restive region, a former lawmaker and an official said on Monday. The violence occurred between Saturday and Sunday in Goska, near Kafanchan, despite a 24-hour curfew following incessant clashes between herdsmen and local farmers, they said.

