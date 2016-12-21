CHRISTMAS: Buhari, govs, lawmakers express hope for a better Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians, especially Christians, to offer prayers to God to enable the country overcome its current challenges. Buhari, in his message on Christmas, asked Nigerians to pray for the troops fighting Boko Haram insurgency and the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the North-East.
