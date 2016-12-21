Chibok girls return home for joyful C...

Chibok girls return home for joyful Christmas

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

The 21 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped and released by terrorist group Boko Haram were reunited with their families amid tearful scenes on Sunday, October 16, 2016. Almost 200 girls still held captive by Boko Haram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov 27 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
News Muslim brotherhood Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,173 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,337

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC