Canadian sisters, Nigerian in court f...

Canadian sisters, Nigerian in court for alleged blackmail of businessmen

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

F or blackmailing Nigeria billionaire and oil mogul, Femi Otedola and his daughter, Florence, who is popularly known as DJ Cuppy, using a gossip website, two Canadian nationals of Indian descent, Kiranjot and Tara Matharoo and a Nigerian, Babatunde Oyebade, were weekend remanded in prison custody by a Yaba Chief Magistrate court, Lagos. The two sisters and the Nigerians, who were taken before Chief Magistrate A.O. Ojo, on a four-count charge of blackmail, threat to kidnap and cyber-stalking, were said to be members of a syndicate which specialized in blackmailing and extorting money from prominent Nigerians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov 27 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
News Muslim brotherhood Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The Russian Challenge to U.S. Policy in Africa Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,574

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC