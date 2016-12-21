Canadian sisters, Nigerian in court for alleged blackmail of businessmen

F or blackmailing Nigeria billionaire and oil mogul, Femi Otedola and his daughter, Florence, who is popularly known as DJ Cuppy, using a gossip website, two Canadian nationals of Indian descent, Kiranjot and Tara Matharoo and a Nigerian, Babatunde Oyebade, were weekend remanded in prison custody by a Yaba Chief Magistrate court, Lagos. The two sisters and the Nigerians, who were taken before Chief Magistrate A.O. Ojo, on a four-count charge of blackmail, threat to kidnap and cyber-stalking, were said to be members of a syndicate which specialized in blackmailing and extorting money from prominent Nigerians.

