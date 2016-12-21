Canadian sisters accused of blackmail...

Canadian sisters accused of blackmailing Nigerian businessman apologize for their website in video

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: CBC News

Canadian sisters Jyoti and Kiran Matharo have reportedly been detained in Lagos, Nigeria in connection with a gossip website allegedly set up to blackmail wealthy Nigerians. Two Canadian sisters who have reportedly been detained in Nigeria after being accused of trying to blackmail a prominent businessman have apologized for their website in a video posted online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Wed Aristotle 1
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
News Muslim brotherhood Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,322 • Total comments across all topics: 277,431,858

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC