Air Peace acquires 13th aircraft, expects more

Friday Jun 16

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace has given its expansion project a push with the arrival in Lagos of one of its newly acquired aircraft. The Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, said in a statement that the aircraft, a Boeing 737-300, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at about 12.30pm on Friday.

Chicago, IL

