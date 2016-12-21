Nigeria: Disasters Loom At Airports O...

Nigeria: Disasters Loom At Airports Over Obsolete Traffic Tools

Friday Nov 25

Air traffic controllers in the country are currently finding it difficult using some of the outdated navigational aids at airports nationwide. The equipment, some of which were installed in the 1980s, have either completely gone bad or are malfunctioning at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport , Lagos, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport , Abuja and others.

Read more at AllAfrica.com.

