Nigeria: Disasters Loom At Airports Over Obsolete Traffic Tools
Air traffic controllers in the country are currently finding it difficult using some of the outdated navigational aids at airports nationwide. The equipment, some of which were installed in the 1980s, have either completely gone bad or are malfunctioning at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport , Lagos, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport , Abuja and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I want to join ILLUMINATI to become rich and fa... (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|lieo
|2
|uprgrade your 2014 WAEC result call_08056399931 (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|musa
|1
|NDDC workers 2014/2015 recruitment call_0805639... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|musa
|1
|Nigeria Police Academy Admission 2014 Is On Now... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dr Lucky
|1
|NIGERIA POLICE ACADEMY FORM ISOUT FOR SALES 201... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dr John
|1
|nigeria navy recuitment ongoing contact_0738182167 (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dr John
|1
|join illuminati in nigeria to become rich & Fam... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dr John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC