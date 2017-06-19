Taiwan's Central American allies coy ...

Taiwan's Central American allies coy on Panama's Beijing embrace

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Reuters

El Salvador's Foreign Minister Hugo Martinez and Taiwan's Ambassador to El Salvador Florencia Hsie participate in a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 13, 2017. The remaining Central American allies of Taiwan on Tuesday offered guarded responses to Panama's decision to embrace the "One China" policy and switch allegiance to Beijing, deflecting the question of whether they could follow suit.

Chicago, IL

