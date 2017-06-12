New Cigar: Rocky Patel Crafts First Nicaraguan Vintage
Cigarmaker Rocky Patel is taking his Vintage brand to Nicaragua. Rocky Patel Vintage 2006 San Andreas, which is set to debut next month at the International Premium Cigar and Pipe Retailers trade show in Las Vegas, is the first blend in the Vintage series to be produced at Patel's TaviCusa factory in Esteli, Nicaragua.
