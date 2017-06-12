New Cigar: Rocky Patel Crafts First N...

New Cigar: Rocky Patel Crafts First Nicaraguan Vintage

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Cigar Aficionado

Cigarmaker Rocky Patel is taking his Vintage brand to Nicaragua. Rocky Patel Vintage 2006 San Andreas, which is set to debut next month at the International Premium Cigar and Pipe Retailers trade show in Las Vegas, is the first blend in the Vintage series to be produced at Patel's TaviCusa factory in Esteli, Nicaragua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cigar Aficionado.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16) Mar '16 A_Visitor 2
News Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07) Feb '15 alcohol cancer 146
News Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15) Jan '15 HeavyEquipmentOpe... 1
News Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14) Oct '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
News Salsa on the Square (Oct '14) Oct '14 Daisy 2
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
News Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,814,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC