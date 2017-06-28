Mercury Marine broadens distribution channels in Latin America
Mercury Marine's distribution and reach in Latin America has expanded with the new partnership between retailer El Gallo mas Gallo stores and Mercury dealer Casa Cross. El Gallo mas Gallo has more than 80 retail stores in Nicaragua, giving Mercury additional presence in the country.
