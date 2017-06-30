Granada, Nicaragua: Strong history an...

Granada, Nicaragua: Strong history and traditions

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Processions, precursors to the main event wended their way through town with floats crammed with children in costume, little girls in bright satins, boys in more sombre garb with Middle Eastern-style headdresses . Inside the cathedral and churches, altars were shrouded with Lenten purple and the statues that would be carried through town on Good Friday were being readied on their biers.

