Ex-UN General Assembly President D'Escoto dies

Thursday Jun 8

Managua , June 9 Catholic priest and former President of the UN General Assembly Miguel D'Escoto has died following a long illness, the government reported. He was 84. He died in a hospital here, first lady and Vice President Rosario Murillo said, reading a communique, Efe news reported.

Chicago, IL

