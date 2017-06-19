Chocolatito-Rungvisai, Cuadras-Estrada, Inoue-Nieves - Finalized
The Super Flyweight Division, long one of boxing's most exciting, filled with many of the sports' legendary superstars, will add another chapter into its annals of memorable evenings on Saturday, September 9. WBC Super Flyweight World Champion SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, , of Si Sa Ket, Thailand, defends his title against former champion "ROMAN "CHOCOLATITO" GONZALEZ , of Managua, Nicaragua, in a rematch of their epic battle this past March. The rematch headlines a tripleheader that will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT.
