Bill Cornelius: Panama cruise, the final chapter
One of the more important aspects of any cruise should center on the sights and sounds associated with going ashore to visit foreign lands and their points of interest. I say “should,” because while our shore excursions certainly whetted our appetite to learn more about the places we were visiting, I found them to be far too short and far too scripted, in an attempt to squeeze every last nickel out of us prior to reboarding our ship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|A_Visitor
|2
|Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|alcohol cancer
|146
|Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|HeavyEquipmentOpe...
|1
|Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
|Salsa on the Square (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Daisy
|2
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
|Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC