Trump's USA regime change moves against Nicaragua

NBC and ABC news reports on the 1987 Iran-Contra scandal . The Reagan administration was guilty of selling military weapons to Iran and then using the profits, without congressional oversight, to fund rebel fighters [supporters of the overthrown dictator Somoza, a CIA ally] in Nicaragua .

