Pastor, 4 congregants get 30 years in exorcism death

MANAGUA, Nicaragua - A Nicaraguan judge has sentenced an evangelical pastor and four members of his congregation to a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for the February killing of a 25-year-old woman who was thrown into a fire to drive "demons" from her body. A week ago, a jury found pastor Juan Gregorio Rocha Romero and the others guilty of homicide in the death of Vilma Trujillo Garcia, a mother of two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.