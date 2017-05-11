Nicaraguan pastor sentenced for killing woman to 'purify her soul'
A Nicaraguan court has sentenced a pastor and four of his followers to 30 years in prison for killing a woman after throwing her unto a fire to "purify her soul." Vilma Trujillo Garcia, 25, died Feb. 28 at a Managua hospital with 80 percent of her body burned after members of the Assembly of God church forced her to fast for six days while tied up from Feb. 15 until Feb. 21, when she was deliberately burned, La Prensa reported.
