New stake presidents
A new stake has been created from the Matagalpa Nicaragua District. The Matagalpa Nicaragua Stake, which consists of the La Dalia, San Ramon and Yaguare branches and the Guanuca, Jinotega, Matagalpa and Totolate wards, was created by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Ricardo Valldares, an Area Seventy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|A_Visitor
|2
|Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|alcohol cancer
|146
|Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|HeavyEquipmentOpe...
|1
|Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
|Salsa on the Square (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Daisy
|2
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
|Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC