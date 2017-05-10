New stake presidents

A new stake has been created from the Matagalpa Nicaragua District. The Matagalpa Nicaragua Stake, which consists of the La Dalia, San Ramon and Yaguare branches and the Guanuca, Jinotega, Matagalpa and Totolate wards, was created by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Ricardo Valldares, an Area Seventy.

