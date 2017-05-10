Lakes of lava at the Gates of Hell in Nicaragua
Masama volcano - the cross at right was erected in the 16th century by a Spanish priest in an attempt to ward off evil he believed could be emanating from the crater. The Spanish conquerors of Central America called it La Boca del Infierno and, after standing briefly above its gaseous portal, I can see why.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|A_Visitor
|2
|Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|alcohol cancer
|146
|Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|HeavyEquipmentOpe...
|1
|Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
|Salsa on the Square (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Daisy
|2
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
|Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC