Share on Twitter

Friday Apr 21

On February 14, 1972, a week before Nixon touched down in China, Howard Hughes flew to Nicaragua, with an eye to develop a string of resort hotels. A front-page story in The Chicago Tribune recorded how the eccentric Hollywood mogul had relocated with "several members of [his] all-male secretarial and security staff" and taken over the top floor of Managua's Intercontinental Hotel.

