Ricardo Mayorga Stops Zepeda in The Third, Wants Margarito
Returning to the ring before a crowd of 3,000 fans in Managua, Nicaragua, former two division world champion Ricardo Mayorga stopped Mexican fighter Jaudiel Zepeda in the third round of a bout that took place at a catch-weight of 175-pounds. Coming into this fight, Zepeda had not won a fight since October 2009, while Mayorga's last victory came in December 2014, when he defeated Mexican boxer Andrik Saralegui in Managua.
