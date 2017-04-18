REVAMP: Vegas Cubanas Back In Regular...

REVAMP: Vegas Cubanas Back In Regular Production

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Cigar Aficionado

After years of very limited production, the Vegas Cubanas brand is back in regular rotation and will be once again widely available in late May. Vegas Cubanas was first produced by Jose "Pepin" Garcia in 2003 when he was making cigars at the El Rey de Los Habanos factory in Miami's Little Havana. At the time, El Rey de Los Habanos was a small operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cigar Aficionado.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16) Mar '16 A_Visitor 2
News Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07) Feb '15 alcohol cancer 146
News Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15) Jan '15 HeavyEquipmentOpe... 1
News Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14) Oct '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
News Salsa on the Square (Oct '14) Oct '14 Daisy 2
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
News Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,470,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC