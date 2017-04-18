REVAMP: Vegas Cubanas Back In Regular Production
After years of very limited production, the Vegas Cubanas brand is back in regular rotation and will be once again widely available in late May. Vegas Cubanas was first produced by Jose "Pepin" Garcia in 2003 when he was making cigars at the El Rey de Los Habanos factory in Miami's Little Havana. At the time, El Rey de Los Habanos was a small operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cigar Aficionado.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|A_Visitor
|2
|Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|alcohol cancer
|146
|Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|HeavyEquipmentOpe...
|1
|Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
|Salsa on the Square (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Daisy
|2
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
|Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC