REVAMP: Vegas Cubanas Back In Regular Production

After years of very limited production, the Vegas Cubanas brand is back in regular rotation and will be once again widely available in late May. Vegas Cubanas was first produced by Jose "Pepin" Garcia in 2003 when he was making cigars at the El Rey de Los Habanos factory in Miami's Little Havana. At the time, El Rey de Los Habanos was a small operation.

