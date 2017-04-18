Police block canal protest in Nicaragua

Police block canal protest in Nicaragua

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Standard

Police in Nicaragua on Saturday blocked thousands of farmers and rural residents from holding a march against a plan to build a canal across the country, carving up their land. "They are closing off all the roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16) Mar '16 A_Visitor 2
News Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07) Feb '15 alcohol cancer 146
News Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15) Jan '15 HeavyEquipmentOpe... 1
News Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14) Oct '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
News Salsa on the Square (Oct '14) Oct '14 Daisy 2
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
News Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,512 • Total comments across all topics: 280,519,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC