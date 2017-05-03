Noida's Srishti Kaur wins Miss Teen U...

Noida's Srishti Kaur wins Miss Teen Universe 2017; watch the crowning moment

She looked beautiful in the dress. Adding her name to the growing list of gorgeous Indian women who have made a mark on the international scene is Noida-resident Srishti Kaur, who was crowned Miss Teen Universe 2017 on April 25. The glamorous event was held the Ruben Dario National Theatre in the Nicaraguan capital of Managua, in which Kaur defeated contestants from 25 countries to bag the much-coveted title.

