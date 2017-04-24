No trace of the Nicaraguan interocean...

No trace of the Nicaraguan interoceanic canal

Read more: Buenos Aires Herald

PUNTA GORDA/BRITO, Nicaragua - Less than three years from the projected completion in Nicaragua of a canal running from the Caribbean Sea to the Pacific Ocean, there is no trace of progress on the mega-project. IPS travelled to both ends of the route: Bluefields, on the Caribbean coast in eastern Nicaragua, 383 kilometres from Managua, and Brito, on the Pacific coast in the southern department of Rivas, 112 kilometres from the capital.

Chicago, IL

