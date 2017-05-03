Nicaragua leader calls on Turkish bus...

Nicaragua leader calls on Turkish businesspeople to invest

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Turkish Daily News

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has invited Turkish businesspeople to invest in his country, praising the successful transformation in the Turkish economy. Ortega on April 26 accepted a Turkish delegation, headed by Turkey's Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges President Rifat HirsacA klA oAYlu, who was in Nicaragua's capital Managua to attend a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Latin American Chamber of Unions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16) Mar '16 A_Visitor 2
News Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07) Feb '15 alcohol cancer 146
News Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15) Jan '15 HeavyEquipmentOpe... 1
News Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14) Oct '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
News Salsa on the Square (Oct '14) Oct '14 Daisy 2
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
News Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,463 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC