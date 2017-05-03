Nicaragua leader calls on Turkish businesspeople to invest

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has invited Turkish businesspeople to invest in his country, praising the successful transformation in the Turkish economy. Ortega on April 26 accepted a Turkish delegation, headed by Turkey's Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges President Rifat HirsacA klA oAYlu, who was in Nicaragua's capital Managua to attend a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Latin American Chamber of Unions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.