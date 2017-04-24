Nicaragua exorcism victim starved, beaten before killing1 hour ago

Nicaragua exorcism victim starved, be...

Nicaragua exorcism victim starved, beaten before killing

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: India.com

A Nicaraguan woman who was burned to death in an exorcism that caused worldwide shock was starved and beaten in the week before her killing, witnesses have told a court. Evangelical pastor Juan Rocha and four followers are accused of murdering Vilma Trujillo, a 25-year-old mother of two, because they believed she was possessed by the devil.

