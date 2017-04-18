Mayorga's Lawyer on The Hunt After Family Blowup Goes Viral
A lawyer for former two division world champion Ricardo Mayorga is hunting for what he believes is a smear campaign against his client. Earlier this month, Mayorga returned to the ring in Managua, Nicaragua and stopped Jaudiel Zepeda of Mexico in the third round.
