Liberty schools trustee Mendrek-Pena to talk Friday about classroom achievement

Tuesday Apr 11

Liberty Union High School District Trustee Yolanda Mendrek-Pea will speak at a Friday public event about "key education issues" including improving achievement at low-performing schools and ending the "school-to-prison pipeline." Mendrek-Pea, a three-term district trustee, will speak from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Black Bear Diner, 3201 Main St., Oakley.

Chicago, IL

