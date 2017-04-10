Fears grow over mystery Russian compo...

Fears grow over mystery Russian compound in Nicaragua

US officials are keeping a keen eye on a Russian complex nestled on the edge of a volcanic crater in Nicaragua. The center, which is believed to be a satellite station, has been built near the Laguna de Nejapa in Managua - the capital of the Central American nation, according to Daily Mail .

