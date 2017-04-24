Carlos Castro Stays Undefeated with D...

Carlos Castro Stays Undefeated with Decision Over Palacios

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Boxing Scene

Fighting in front of a hometown crowd at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night, rising 23-year old Jr. featherweight prospect Carlos Castro , 121 ¼, of Phoenix, Arizona, picked up an eight round unanimous decision over a one-time strawweight notable, 36-year old Juan Palacios , 121, of Managua, Nicaragua. Palacios lost every round but gave Castro some quality rounds in defeat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16) Mar '16 A_Visitor 2
News Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07) Feb '15 alcohol cancer 146
News Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15) Jan '15 HeavyEquipmentOpe... 1
News Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14) Oct '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
News Salsa on the Square (Oct '14) Oct '14 Daisy 2
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
News Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC