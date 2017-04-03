Caribbean Writers Congress to pay tri...

Caribbean Writers Congress to pay tribute to Sir Derek Walcott

Monday Apr 3

Sir Derek Walcott at the VIII Poetry Festival in Granada, Nicaragua, February 2012. Photo by Stanislav Lvovsky, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 POINTE-A-PITRE, Guadeloupe -- The Saint Lucian Nobel Laureate, Sir Derek Walcott, will be remembered during the fifth Caribbean Writers Congress taking place in Guadeloupe from April 5 - 8 and organised by the Guadeloupe Regional Collectivity in partnership with the Association of Caribbean Writers .

Chicago, IL

