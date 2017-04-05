Canine intervention

A man holds his dog to bless during a mass for San Lazaro , at Monimbo neighborhood in Masaya, some 35 kilometers south of Managua, on Sunday, April 2. According to tradition in Nicaragua, faithfuls ask San Lazaro for the health of their dogs and pay these favors back by bringing their pets dressed in costumes to attend mass in honor of the saint.

