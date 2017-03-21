What It's Like to Work for Billionair...

What It's Like to Work for Billionaires: The Good, the Bad, and the Notable

As our country adjusts to a billionaire in the White House and gears up for the wealthiest cabinet in American history , I asked myself, who do I know who would tell me about billionaire bosses? Enter Arick Wierson, who has a unique rA©sumA©; he has worked for five different billionaires over the course of his career. Arick Wierson, the son of two public school teachers in a leafy suburb of Minneapolis, is an unlikely protagonist for a career that reads more like a script for a Hollywood thriller, with storylines weaving through finance, film, fashion and politics in exotic locales such as Rio de Janeiro, Riyadh, Managua and Luanda.

Chicago, IL

