Vicar and congregation arrested after killing woman 'possessed by devil' on bonfire

Mum-of-two Vilma Trujillo Garcia, 25, died yesterday five days after being rushed to hospital in the Nicaraguan capital Managua with first degree burns over 80 per cent of her body. The five suspects, including 23-year-old church minister Juan Gregorio Rocha Romero, were held after Vilma's grieving husband Reynaldo Peralta claimed she had been stripped naked and tied up next to the bonfire before being pushed on top of it.

