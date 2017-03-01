The peasant farmer who stood up to th...

The peasant farmer who stood up to the president of Nicaragua

The unequal battle that small farmer Francisca Ramrez is waging against the Nicaraguan government of Daniel Ortega has become so well-known that people are calling for her security and her rights from the political heart of Europe. Who is she and why did the European Parliament order Nicaragua on February 16 to protect her life and rights, as well as those of thousands of peasant farmers in the centre-south of this impoverished Central American country? Ramrez is a 40-year-old indigenous farmer who has lived all her life in the agricultural municipality of Nueva Guinea, in the Autonomous Region of Caribe Sur, 280 kilometres from the capital.

Chicago, IL

