Ricardo Mayorga Ready For Action, Has...

Ricardo Mayorga Ready For Action, Has One Eye on Margarito

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Boxing Scene

Two-division former world champion Ricardo "El Matador" Mayorga, who is regared as the most controversial fighter in the history of professional pugilism in Nicaragua, is back. And he will get in the ring this Saturday, when he faces the Mexican fighter Jaudiel Zepeda, in the main event of a card being staged by Bufalo Boxing Promotions at Chamn Discoteca, which is in the Nicaraguan capital of Managua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16) Mar '16 A_Visitor 2
News Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07) Feb '15 alcohol cancer 146
News Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15) Jan '15 HeavyEquipmentOpe... 1
News Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14) Oct '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
News Salsa on the Square (Oct '14) Oct '14 Daisy 2
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
News Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC