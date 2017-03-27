Ricardo Mayorga Ready For Action, Has One Eye on Margarito

Two-division former world champion Ricardo "El Matador" Mayorga, who is regared as the most controversial fighter in the history of professional pugilism in Nicaragua, is back. And he will get in the ring this Saturday, when he faces the Mexican fighter Jaudiel Zepeda, in the main event of a card being staged by Bufalo Boxing Promotions at Chamn Discoteca, which is in the Nicaraguan capital of Managua.

