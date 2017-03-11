Remote Nicaragua village backs pastor in fatal exorcism
By Agence France-Presse In El Cortezal, a remote Nicaraguan village, the silence around an exorcism that left a young woman dead is as complete as the loyalty to the pastor who performed it. Juan Gregorio Rocha gestures next to his brothers during the initial hearing in Managua on March 10, 2017, where he was charged of murdering Vilma Trujillo Garcia in a bonfire accusing her of being "possessed" by a demon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|A_Visitor
|2
|Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|alcohol cancer
|146
|Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|HeavyEquipmentOpe...
|1
|Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
|Salsa on the Square (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Daisy
|2
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
|Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC