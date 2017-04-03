Promoter: Mayorga Returned To Get His...

Promoter: Mayorga Returned To Get His Hands on Margarito

Thursday Mar 30

Before a crowd of three thousand people in Managua on Saturday night, former world champion Ricardo 'Matador' Mayorga will return to the ring after 19 months of inactivity. And his main goal, according to the lead promoter of the event, is to get his hands on Mexico's Antonio Margarito .

Chicago, IL

