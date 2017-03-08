Portage Co. Donates AmbulanceMonday, March 6STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU)...

Portage Co. Donates AmbulanceMonday, ...

STEVENS POINT, WI

Monday Mar 6

Portage County has donated an ambulance to the Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas after purchasing a new ambulance in 2016. Executive Director of Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners, Amy Wiza, says this isn't the first time Portage County has done this.

Chicago, IL

