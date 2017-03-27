Photos: Roman Gonzalez Returns Home T...

Photos: Roman Gonzalez Returns Home To a Hero's Welcome

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Boxing Scene

After suffering the first defeat of his pro career, Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez returned home to Managua, Nicaragua and received a hero's welcome from the local fans and media. This last Saturday night, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai of Thailand shocked Gonzalez to capture the WBC super flyweight title with a stunning majority decision at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Chicago, IL

