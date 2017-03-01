Nicaraguan woman dies after being 'th...

Nicaraguan woman dies after being 'thrown' into fire during 'exorcism'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Vilma Trujillo Garda was burned on Tuesday and Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Managua Silvio Jose Baez said its an act of fanaticism and religious ignorance. Police arrested the pastor and four members of the congregation and said that they were treating the incident as a case of murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16) Mar '16 A_Visitor 2
News Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07) Feb '15 alcohol cancer 146
News Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15) Jan '15 HeavyEquipmentOpe... 1
News Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14) Oct '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
News Salsa on the Square (Oct '14) Oct '14 Daisy 2
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
News Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,295,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC