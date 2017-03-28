Nicaragua high court denies farmers' ...

Nicaragua high court denies farmers' appeal of canal project

Tuesday Read more: The Washington Post

MANAGUA, Nicaragua - Nicaragua's Supreme Court has rejected a farmer group's appeal seeking to block a proposed $50 billion interoceanic canal. The legal challenge had sought to overturn a 2013 law under which the canal concession was granted to a Chinese company.

