Manos del Sur hosts "Runway to Knowledge" fundraiser March 14

In 1999, Paulina Montes, her sister Claudia Batlle and cousin Andrea Vargas had a simple idea: raise money to help with educational programs for poor children in Latin America. "We saw that many organizations were raising funds for Africa or Asia, but couldn't find any for our countries of origin, Argentina and Chile," Montes said.

