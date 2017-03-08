Limited Edition: La Palina Collaborat...

Limited Edition: La Palina Collaborates With Rocky Patel For Taa Exclusive

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Cigar Aficionado

For the first time ever, La Palina Cigars is teaming up with Rocky Patel on a new limited-edition cigar, but you'll have to visit an authorized TAA retailer to get one. The collaboration is called La Palina Bronze Label, and it's set to debut next week at the 49th meeting of the Tobacconists' Association of America in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cigar Aficionado.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16) Mar '16 A_Visitor 2
News Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07) Feb '15 alcohol cancer 146
News Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15) Jan '15 HeavyEquipmentOpe... 1
News Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14) Oct '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
News Salsa on the Square (Oct '14) Oct '14 Daisy 2
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
News Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,248 • Total comments across all topics: 279,459,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC