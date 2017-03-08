Limited Edition: La Palina Collaborates With Rocky Patel For Taa Exclusive

For the first time ever, La Palina Cigars is teaming up with Rocky Patel on a new limited-edition cigar, but you'll have to visit an authorized TAA retailer to get one. The collaboration is called La Palina Bronze Label, and it's set to debut next week at the 49th meeting of the Tobacconists' Association of America in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

