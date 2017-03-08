Limited Edition: La Palina Collaborates With Rocky Patel For Taa Exclusive
For the first time ever, La Palina Cigars is teaming up with Rocky Patel on a new limited-edition cigar, but you'll have to visit an authorized TAA retailer to get one. The collaboration is called La Palina Bronze Label, and it's set to debut next week at the 49th meeting of the Tobacconists' Association of America in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cigar Aficionado.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|A_Visitor
|2
|Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|alcohol cancer
|146
|Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|HeavyEquipmentOpe...
|1
|Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
|Salsa on the Square (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Daisy
|2
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
|Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC