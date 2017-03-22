Chocolatito's Manager Wants Immediate Rematch After 'Robbery'
Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez's manager called his loss to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai a "robbery" when he arrived home to Nicaragua with Gonzalez on Monday. Speaking to reporters at the Managua airport, Carlos Blandon also said he would demand an immediate rematch from the WBC because Rungvisai's majority-deicision victory Saturday night in New York was commonly considered controversial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|A_Visitor
|2
|Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|alcohol cancer
|146
|Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|HeavyEquipmentOpe...
|1
|Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
|Salsa on the Square (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Daisy
|2
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
|Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC