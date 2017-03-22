Chocolatito's Manager Wants Immediate Rematch After 'Robbery'

Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez's manager called his loss to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai a "robbery" when he arrived home to Nicaragua with Gonzalez on Monday. Speaking to reporters at the Managua airport, Carlos Blandon also said he would demand an immediate rematch from the WBC because Rungvisai's majority-deicision victory Saturday night in New York was commonly considered controversial.

