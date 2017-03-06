Calibre Mining Advances 100% Owned Primavera, Monte Carmelo, and...

Calibre Mining Advances 100% Owned Pr...

Calibre Mining Corp. is pleased to announce advancement on the Company's 100% owned Primavera, Monte Carmelo, and Santa Maria Gold Projects located within the 876 sq km Borosi Concession, Northeast Nicaragua. On the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, work has included data compilation, target prioritization, and a site visit by consulting porphyry expert Dr. Richard Sillitoe.

